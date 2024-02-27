ADVERTISEMENT

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes Idaho, but no injuries reported

February 27, 2024 03:04 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - BOISE, Idaho.

An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude has struck north of Boise, Idaho

AP

An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck north of Boise, Idaho, on February 26, reportedly causing no major damage or injuries, authorities said.

The quake happened at 10:25 a.m. and was centered about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) north of Smiths Ferry, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Two smaller earthquakes followed in the same vicinity with magnitudes of 2.7 and 2.8. The larger earthquake on Feb. 26 is the largest in Idaho since a magnitude 6.5 quake occurred in March 2020, the Idaho Statesman reported.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook afterward that they had not received any reports of injury or damage. More than 1,600 people in all directions around the quake in Idaho and into eastern Oregon reported feeling it, the USGS website shows. Most reported it feeling in the range from weak to moderate, the USGS website shows.

USGS data shows no other quakes in the area in recent weeks, though a magnitude 1.9 temblor was recorded closer to McCall last week, Idaho Geological Survey director Claudio Berti told the newspaper, adding that aftershocks following a larger earthquake are typical, and Idaho residents shouldn’t be alarmed.

