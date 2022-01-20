Kremlin denounces Biden’s Ukraine remarks

Moscow

The Kremlin on Thursday denounced U.S. President Joe Biden for saying a “disaster” awaited Russia if it attacked Ukraine.

Statements like that, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “can facilitate the destabilisation of the situation.”

At the same time Mr. Peskov did not rule out new security talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mr. Biden.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for security talks in Geneva on Friday.