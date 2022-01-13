Kremlin calls talks with U.S. unsuccessful

MOSCOW

13 January 2022 22:37 IST

It says U.S. sanctions against Putin could ‘rupture ties’

The Kremlin on Thursday gave a bleak assessment of Russia’s security talks with the United States and NATO this week, describing them as “unsuccessful” and saying there was disagreement on fundamental issues.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow viewed a sweeping sanctions Bill unveiled by U.S. Senate Democrats “extremely negatively” and as pressure tactics.

“Introducing sanctions against a head of state is crossing a line and comparable to a rupture of ties,” Mr. Peskov said.

