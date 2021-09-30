Kim Jong Un wants to restore hotlines with South Korea soon

SEOUL

30 September 2021 04:04 IST

The Korean Central News Agency quotes Mr Kim as saying the measure is aimed at realizing the Korean people’s wishes for a peace between the two Koreas

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he’ll restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October.

Kim’s comments carried in a state media report on Thursday came a day after North Korea claimed to have performed it’s first hypersonic missile test in the latest in a series of its weapons tests this month.

The Korean Central News Agency quotes Mr Kim as saying the measure is aimed at realizing the Korean people’s wishes for a peace between the two Koreas.

Advertising

Advertising

KCNA says Mr Kim made the instruction while urging South Korea to abandon “unfair double-dealing standards” and “hostile policies.”

Mr Kim also says America’s “hostile policies” and “military threats” remain unchanged and that its recent offer for dialogues is nothing but an attempt to conceal such a hostility.

Some experts say North Korea has been trying to push Seoul to convince Washington to ease economic sanctions and make other concessions or drive a wedge between the allies.