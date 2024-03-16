Kim Jong Un enjoys Russian luxury limousine gifted by Putin, deepening North Korea-Russia ties

March 16, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un used a Russian luxury limousine gifted by President Vladimir Putin recently, Mr. Kim's sister said on March 16, praising the car's “special function” and the two countries' deepening bilateral ties.

In February, Mr. Putin sent Mr. Kim a high-end Aurus Senat limousine, which he had shown to the North Korean leader when they met for a summit in Russia in September.

Observers said the shipment violated a United Nations resolution aimed at pressuring the North to give up its nuclear weapons program by banning the supply of luxury items to North Korea.

In a statement carried on Saturday by state media, Mr. Kim's sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, said that her brother used that limousine for the first time during an open event the previous day.

“The special function of the private car is perfect and can be thoroughly trusted,” Kim Yo Jong said. “Kim Jong Un's using of the private car sent by the president of the Russian Federation as a gift is a clear proof of (North Korea)-Russia friendship, which is developing in a comprehensive way on a new high stage."

According to Russian state media, Aurus was the first Russian luxury car brand, and it's been used in motorcades of top officials since Mr. Putin first used an Aurus limousine during his inauguration ceremony in 2018.

Mr. Kim, 40, possesses a collection of foreign-made luxury cars believed to have been smuggled into his country. During his Russia visit, he travelled between meeting sites in a Maybach limousine that was brought with him on one of his special train carriages. Other limousines he's reportedly used include a Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard and a Maybach S62.