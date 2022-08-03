World

Kansas votes to preserve abortion rights in first post-Roe election test

Field organiser Jae Grey places signs on the podium before the pro-choice Kansas for Constitutional Freedom primary election watch party in Overland Park, Kansas, on August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
ReutersAugust 03, 2022 08:40 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 08:40 IST

Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion, Edison Research projected, delivering a win to abortion rights advocates in a deeply conservative state.

The vote was the first statewide referendum on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision in June. The ballot question drew national attention as an early indicator of whether abortion rights will motivate voters in November’s midterm elections.

Also read:Explained | How will the  Roe v. Wade rollback impact women? 

The amendment’s failure will prevent Kansas’ Republican-led legislature from passing severe abortion restrictions without violating the state constitution.

It will also preserve a key abortion access point in America’s heartland. Patients travel to Kansas for abortions from Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and other states that have banned the procedure almost entirely since the Supreme Court overturned Roe, the 1973 case that legalised abortion nationwide.

