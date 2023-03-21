ADVERTISEMENT

Japan PM Kishida visits Bucha in 'historic' Ukraine trip

March 21, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bucha

Ukrainian officials praised Mr. Kishida's visit.

AFP

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, holds the wreath to offer at a church in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv that became a symbol of Russian atrocities against civilians, in Ukraine, on March 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday visited Bucha, a town near Kyiv where Russian forces were accused of committing widespread atrocities, in a trip hailed as "historic" by Ukraine.

An AFP journalist in the town reported Mr. Kishida had arrived as part of an official visit and ahead of an expected meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian troops were accused of massacring civilians in the capital region suburb of Bucha, which they occupied for several weeks in early 2022.

Moscow denies the accusation, claiming the atrocities in Bucha were staged.

"This historic visit is a sign of solidarity and strong cooperation between (Ukraine and Japan)," said First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, who goes by the name Emine Dzheppar on Twitter.

"We are grateful to Japan for its strong support and contribution to our future victory," she said, posting photos of Mr. Kishida on a train platform in Kyiv.

Mr. Kishida is the last Group of Seven leader to visit Ukraine and has come under increasing pressure to make the trip, as Japan hosts the G-7 summit this May.

His trip comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Moscow for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, with the Ukraine conflict high on the agenda.

Japan has joined Western allies in sanctioning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while offering support to Kyiv.

