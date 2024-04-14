Jaishankar speaks to U.K. Foreign Secretary Cameron, discusses West Asia situation

April 14, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday discussed with his British counterpart David Cameron the "emerging" situation in West Asia arising out of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

The telephonic conversation between Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Cameron came on a day Iranian military seized a cargo ship with Israeli links near the Strait of Hormuz. The ship has 17 Indian crew members.

"Spoke to UK Foreign Secretary Lord @David_Cameron today. Discussed the emerging situation in West Asia as also our bilateral ties," Mr. Jaishankar said on 'X'.

There have been heightened fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel in retaliation to a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 12 days ago. Iran blamed Israel for the strike.

Amid the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, "Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further."

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden cautioned Iran against an attack on Israel.

"We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel. We will defend — help defend Israel. And Iran will not succeed," he told reporters.

India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran and Israel.

