Jadhav refused to file review petition against his death sentence, claims Pakistan

Pakistan claimed on Wednesday that Kulbhushan Jadhav, arrested on charges of espionage and terrorism in 2016, had refused to file an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against his death sentence handed down by a Pakistani Army court in April 2017.

Speaking at a special briefing arranged by the Pakistani Foreign Office, Pakistan’s Additional Attorney-General Ahmed Irfan stated that an Ordinance had been issued in May that allowed Jadhav, his legal representative, or a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to file a review petition in line with the International Court of Justice verdict of July 2019.

Mr. Irfan claimed that on June 17 this year, Jadhav was invited to file a review petition in the Islamabad High Court against his sentence, but chose not to do so. Jadhav, instead, “preferred to follow-up” on his pending “mercy” petition.

The Pakistani legal officer also claimed that they had written repeatedly to the Indian High Commission to file a review petition on behalf of Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer.