Israeli military kill two Palestinians in West Bank

May 06, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - Ramallah, Palestinian Territories

The Israeli army said the two men were "involved in the shooting attack in Avnei Heftz on May 2, 2023 during which an Israeli civilian was injured".

AFP

File photo used for representational purpose only. The latest violence brings the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year to 108. | Photo Credit: AFP

Israeli troops killed two Palestinians on Saturday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as the army claimed to have targeted the perpetrators of a "shooting attack".

"Two martyrs, shot by the occupation (Israeli forces) arrived at Thabet Thabet government hospital," in the city of Tulkarm, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The two gunmen were shot and killed after attempting to flee the scene," an army statement said, adding that two others were arrested in the operation.

"Two M-16 rifles, military vests and magazines" were confiscated during the raid, the army said.

Avnei Heftz is an settlement in the West Bank deemed illegal under international law, although Israel disputes this.

The Tulkarm Brigade, a local militant group linked to the Al- Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, the armed wing of the ruling Fatah party, claimed the two mens as members, naming them as Hamza Khrewish and Samer al-Shafei.

The latest violence brings to 108 the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year.

Nineteen Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP count based on official sources from the two sides.

These figures include combatants as well as civilians, and, on the Israeli side, include three members of the Arab minority.

