Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza over fire balloons

Jerusalem

02 July 2021 21:08 IST

Military says it targeted a weapons manufacturing site

Israeli aircraft bombed a Hamas site in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave, Israel’s military said on Friday.

Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas confirmed one of its sites had been struck. Israel’s military said it had hit a Hamas weapons manufacturing site. There were no reports of casualties.

Since a May 21 ceasefire ended 11 days of Israel-Hamas fighting, Palestinians in Gaza have sporadically launched balloons laden with incendiary material across the border, causing fires that have burned fields in Israel.

Palestinians say the balloons aim to pressure Israel to ease restrictions on the coastal enclave.

Balloon launches had ebbed after Israel eased some curbs on Gaza last week. But on Thursday, balloons were again launched from Gaza, causing at least four brush fires near Israeli cities along the border.