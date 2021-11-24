Israel and Morocco ink defence pact

Morocco

24 November 2021 22:15 IST

Israel and Morocco signed a landmark agreement on Wednesday that lays the foundation for security cooperation, intelligence sharing and future arms sales.

The memorandum of understanding is the centrepiece of a visit this week by Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to Morocco, which established formal relations with Israel last year as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords.

Mr. Gantz’s trip is the first official visit by an Israeli Defence Minister to one of the Arab states that normalised ties under the accords. Mr. Gantz said the agreement “will allow us to exchange ideas, enter joint projects and enable Israeli military exports here”.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Mr. Gantz and his Moroccan counterpart, Abdellatif Loudiyi, in Rabat.