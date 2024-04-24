ADVERTISEMENT

Iranian President Raisi concludes maiden visit to Pakistan; discusses ways to combat terrorism

April 24, 2024 05:28 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Islamabad

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Pakistan was the first by any head of state to Islamabad after the February 8 general election.

PTI

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi shakes hand with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, April 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wrapped up his three-day maiden trip to Pakistan on April 24 and had "productive" talks with the country's top leadership, including the army chief, to combat terrorism and strengthen bilateral trade ties.

The two sides signed eight MoUs while vowing to increase trade to $10 billion in the coming years.

Mr. Raisi's visit to Pakistan was the first by any head of state to Islamabad after the February 8 general election.

He had said Tehran was ready to exchange its prowess in industry, science, and technology with Pakistan while showing his resolve to remove trade barriers between the two neighbours.

According to the Foreign Office, the two sides held productive talks during the visit. “The two sides held productive discussions and agreement to advance bilateral cooperation in multiple domains including in trade, connectivity, energy and people-to-people contacts,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Mr. Raisi arrived on Monday with a large delegation to promote ties about three months after the relationship suffered a setback due to tit-for-tat air strikes against each other, apparently to hit terrorists.

In Islamabad, he discussed security and economic issues with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

The two sides agreed to eradicate the threat of terrorism which caused a fissure in ties in January when they resorted to air strikes against alleged militant hideouts on each other's soil.

The two countries voiced their support for the people of Palestine as they demanded Israel to halt attacking Gaza.

On Tuesday in Lahore, Mr. Raisi was received by Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz. He visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, known in Iran as Iqbal Lahori and revered for his Persian poetry.

Mr. Raisi and Ms. Nawaz reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cultural exchanges and fostering people-to-people contacts while Governor Rehman hosted a luncheon in honour of the president and his delegation.

The same afternoon, he left for Karachi and spent a busy day meeting officials of the Sindh provincial government. He also visited the mausoleum of former prime minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage.

The Iranian president was also conferred an honorary PhD degree by the University of Karachi. “Raisi said he did not feel ‘alienated’ in Pakistan, highlighting that the people of the country have a special affinity with Iran, Geo News reported.

