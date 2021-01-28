Iran dismisses U.S. call

tehran

28 January 2021 21:29 IST

Iran dismissed on Thursday a call by the U.S. for it to return to full compliance of a nuclear deal first, insisting it had only taken “remedial measures” since America’s withdrawal.

“Reality check for @SecBlinken: The US violated (the) JCPOA,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted, referring to the accord by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. He said that as well as its unilateral withdrawal, the U.S. had also imposed sanctions that “blocked food/medicine to Iranians” and “punished adherence” to a UN resolution. “Now, who should take 1st step? Never forget Trump’s maximum failure,” he added, stressing Iran had “abided by the JCPOA”.

