India’s policing of social media ‘not aligned with U.S. views on freedom of speech’, says White House

27 April 2021 07:18 IST

Twitter had removed over 50 posts from its platform following orders from the government.

The Biden administration has said that the Modi government’s orders to remove social media content critical of New Delhi’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak was not in sync with U.S. views on freedom of speech.

“Well, that certainly wouldn’t be aligned with our view of freedom of speech around the world,” White House Press Secretary said at Monday’s briefing in response to a question on the government’s actions.

Twitter had removed over 50 posts at the behest of the government in recent days. Most of these were critical of the Centre – including mass gatherings like the Kumbh Mela, a shortage of beds and medicines, and so forth.

