India, Sri Lanka take trade pact talks ahead 

February 20, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - COLOMBO

India and Sri Lanka are set to take ongoing discussions on the Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) forward, with the next two rounds of bilateral talks scheduled later this month and in March.

The progress in negotiations is significant for New Delhi and Colombo, as the much-discussed pact was stalled in the past, owing to stiff opposition from some worker unions and hardline Sinhala-nationalist politicians, who saw the agreement as favouring Indian interests predominantly, while endangering Sri Lankan labour. At least 11 rounds of discussions were held between 2016 and 2019, when the Maithripala Sirisena-Ranil Wickremesinghe administration was in power, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement amid protests in Sri Lanka.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who assumed charge in 2022 under extraordinary circumstances during the island’s economic crisis when a mass uprising ousted his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has emphasised the need for trade pacts to aid the country’s economic recovery. Earlier this month, Sri Lanka inked a free trade pact with Thailand. India, followed by China, are the other two key partners with which Mr. Wickremesinghe is keen to have upgraded agreements, even as Sri Lankans reel under the painful aftermath of a financial meltdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

After talks on the stalled pact resumed under President Wickremesinghe last year, substantial discussions have been held. The Sri Lankan government sees the resumption of ETCA negotiations as “a significant step towards strengthening the economic partnership between Sri Lanka and India.”

According to an official update issued after the Sri Lankan Cabinet met on Monday, the 13th round of discussions on the proposed ETCA was held in New Delhi for ten days beginning January 8, 2024. Nine sub – committees tasked with looking into various aspects such as goods trade, service trade, rules of the origin and customs procedure and easing the trade held deliberations.

Official sources familiar with the negotiations told The Hindu that the two sides are exploring ways of linking service trade to investments to ensure there is no threat to local labour. “Free movement of individual professionals is not anticipated in the agreement,” a senior official said. Mr. Wickremesinghe on Monday briefed his Cabinet on the talks, and the 14th round of discussions of the proposed agreement is scheduled to be held on the first week of March 2024, the official press release said.

India and Sri Lanka first signed a free trade agreement in 1998. While the two sides have since attempted to upgrade it multiple times, the attempts proved unsuccessful. New Delhi and Colombo discussed a ‘Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)’ with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s government, but his administration saw the agreement as being redundant at the time.

Now, as both India and Sri Lanka prepare for an election year — Sri Lanka is scheduled to hold Presidential polls later this year — officials and Colombo and New Delhi are keen to seal the pact before that, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.