ADVERTISEMENT

In Iran, endangered Asiatic cheetah dies at 10 months old

February 28, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - TEHRAN (Iran)

Iranian media says a widely-watched endangered Asiatic cheetah cub has died.

AP

In this photo provided by Iranian Students’ News Agency, ISNA, Iran’s only Asiatic cheetah cub in captivity, Pirouz, lies down at the Pardisan Park in Tehran, Iran. File | Photo Credit: AP

Iran's only Asiatic cheetah cub died on February 28 despite days of treatment for kidney failure, local media reported.

Pirouz, 10 months old, had been the only survivor of his litter of three endangered Asiatic cheetahs. He was the subject of widespread discussion online. The semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday that days of treatment had failed to save him.

“I apologise on behalf of the team since we failed to save his life,” the agency quoted Omid Moradi, the head of Tehran's central vet hospital. Pirouz and his littermates were the first Asiatic cheetahs born in captivity in Iran. They were born in the Touran wildlife refuge in Semnan province under close monitoring by Iran's environmental agency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran has long tried to save Asiatic cheetah, one of the world’s critically endangered species. The United Nations is helping the government step up efforts to rescue the species.

The Asiatic cheetah, an equally fast cousin of the African cat, once ranged from the Red Sea to India. Its numbers have dwindled over the past century to an estimated 50 to 70 animals remaining in Iran. That's down from as many as 400 in the 1990s. Its numbers plummeted due to poaching, hunting its main prey — gazelles — and encroachment on its habitat.

Cheetahs also have been hit by cars and killed in fights with sheep dogs, since shepherds have permits to graze their flocks in areas where the cheetahs live.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US