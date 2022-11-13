House Speaker Pelosi says she does not plan to step away from U.S. Congress

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she does not have plans to step away from being a member of Congress

Reuters WASHINGTON
November 13, 2022 20:22 IST

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers a speech at COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on November 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on November 13 that she does not have plans to step away from being a member of Congress, according to an interview on ABC News with the Democratic leader.

It could take several days or more before the outcome of enough House races is known to determine which party will control the 435-seat chamber.

Returns were still flowing in for several races, including many in liberal-leaning California. As of late on Saturday, Republicans had won 211 seats, with 218 needed for a majority, ahead of the Democrats with 205.

Meanwhile, further in the interview, Ms. Pelosi, noting that Republicans have said they plan to use the measure as leverage to target popular social benefit programs, said Congress should move to pass either a permanent or very large extension of the debt limit during remainder of its current session, .

“What the Republicans have said is they’re going to use the vote on the debt limit as leverage to cut Medicare and social security,” Ms. Pelosi said on ABC News’ “This Week” program, adding that the best shot to deal with the debt ceiling is “to do it now.” 

