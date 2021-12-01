Honduras ruling party accepts election defeat

Tegucigalpa

01 December 2021 22:34 IST

With just over 52% of votes counted, former First Lady Ms. Castro led with 53.49% votes

Honduras’s leftist presidential candidate Xiomara Castro was headed for election victory on Tuesday — making history as the first woman to govern the Central American nation — with her rival from the ruling rightwing National Party conceding defeat.

With just over 52% of votes counted, former First Lady Ms. Castro, from the Liberty and Refoundation party, led with 53.49% compared with 33.98% for her nearest challenger, the conservative Nasry Asfura.

