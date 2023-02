February 24, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - Los Angeles

Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison for the rape of a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel room a decade ago.

The sentence was handed down by a Los Angeles court. Mr. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for his separate 2020 conviction in New York for sex crimes.

The Academy Award-winning "Shakespeare in Love" producer, 70, is appealing in both cases.

ADVERTISEMENT