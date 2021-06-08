Gunmen kill 27 in central Nigeria attack

Abuja

08 June 2021 23:00 IST

Gunmen stormed a market place and a football field in a rural town in central Nigeria over the weekend, killing at least 27 people and leaving others wounded, state police said on Tuesday.

Benue is part of the Middle Belt region, where communal clashes are common between nomadic herders and local farmers over land, grazing and water.

The attack hit the Agatu area on Sunday when locals were just closing up the market after trading, a police spokeswoman said.

