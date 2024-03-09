ADVERTISEMENT

Gaza war has "ruptured any sense of a shared humanity": ICRC

March 09, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Geneva

AFP

A file photo of Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). | Photo Credit: AP

The war in Gaza has “ruptured any sense of a shared humanity,” the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Saturday. ICRC head Mirjana Spoljaric called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza, saying Israel and Hamas must respect international law and protect civilians caught up in their conflict.

She said that getting a steady, substantial flow of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory — where the UN says more than 90% of the population is on the brink of famine — was “only part of the solution”.

“Preserving civilian life and health is the rule, not the exception,” she said.

