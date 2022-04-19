  • French President Emmanuel Macron will face off against far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in the second round of voting in the country’s presidential election on April 24
  • In 2017, Mr. Macron defeated Ms. Le Pen in the presidential election by a margin of over 30 percentage points
  • Mr. Macron has rallied behind the strict restrictions placed on Russia by the European Union (EU) since Russian President Vladimir Putin declared his “military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022