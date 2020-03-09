InternationalParis 09 March 2020 02:16 IST
Comments
France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister
Updated: 09 March 2020 02:22 IST
French death toll from COVID-19 reached 19
France has banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, as the French death toll reached 19.
“All gatherings of more than 1,000 people are from now on banned,” he said on Sunday adding that officials would issue a list of events considered “useful to national life” that would be allowed to continue such as demonstrations.
More In International
Read more...