France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran gives a news briefing after a defence council with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace in Paris, France , March 8, 2020. | Photo Credit: Reuters
AFP Paris 09 March 2020 02:16 IST
Updated: 09 March 2020 02:22 IST

French death toll from COVID-19 reached 19

France has banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, as the French death toll reached 19.

“All gatherings of more than 1,000 people are from now on banned,” he said on Sunday adding that officials would issue a list of events considered “useful to national life” that would be allowed to continue such as demonstrations.

