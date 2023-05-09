Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: report

May 09, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken into custody by a paramilitary force, the local Geo TV station reported on May 9.

Mr. Khan was taken into custody from a court premises in Islamabad in a corruption case, the broadcaster reported.

“Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” Mr. Khan’s aide Fawad Chaudhry said without confirming his arrest.

A top court in Islamabad earlier granted protective bail till May 3 to Mr. Khan in a mutiny case registered against him.

Manzoor Ahmed Khan, a Magistrate, earlier this month filed a first information report (FIR) at Islamabad’s Ramna police station against the ousted Prime Minister for “spreading hatred between the institutions and the public” and for “trying to cause unforgivable damage to the institutions and their top officers”.

(With inputs from Reuters)

