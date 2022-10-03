Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, Maldives Defence Minister discuss ways to bolster defence cooperation

Vinay Kwatra. File | Photo Credit: Photo: Twitter/@AmbVMKwatra

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on October 3 met Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi in Male during which they discussed ways to further boost defence cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Mr. Kwatra, who is on a three-day official visit to the Maldives, held talks with the Defence Minister on the last day of his visit to the strategically-located archipelagic state located in the Indian Ocean. Their “discussions focussed on further boosting Maldives India defence cooperation,” the Maldives’ Defence Ministry tweeted.

It said the Minister thanked India for the unwavering support and assistance to enhance capabilities of the Maldives National Defence Force and the defence sector.

At a special ceremony held at the Ministry of Defence, Foreign Secretary Kwatra handed over vehicles acquired under India's grant aid to the Maldives National Defence Force.

The "Minister thanked the Govt & people of India for the unconditional, generous support to their neighbour the Maldives ‘at all times’,” the Ministry said in another tweet.

On Sunday, Mr. Kwatra called on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and held substantive discussions on bilateral relations, including on progress of ongoing development projects in the island nation. The Foreign Secretary assured President Solih of India’s firm commitment to the growth of India-Maldives partnership.

Mr. Kwatra also held talks with his Maldivian counterpart Ahmed Latheef on October 2 during which they reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and witnessed the exchange of the $100 million Line of Credit agreement.

"Both sides positively assessed the robust growth in our bilateral ties and discussed ways to further build on the momentum,” the MEA spokesman said.

Economic Development Minister Fayyaz Ismail and Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer also met with Foreign Secretary Kwatra on Sunday and discussed cooperation between the two countries and potential areas for further development and collaboration.