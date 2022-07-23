World

Flash floods kill at least 21 people in southern Iran

Rescuers work following the flood in Estahban county in southern Iran, on July 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters
AP TEHRAN July 23, 2022 17:37 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 17:37 IST

Flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 21 people, state television said on July 23.

Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city's Governor Yousef Karegar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Karegar said rescue teams had saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing. “Flooding hit more than 10 villages in the province,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
In this photo provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society on July 23, 2022, members of a rescue team load the body of a victim to an ambulance after flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province, Iran. | Photo Credit: AP

Iran's Interior Minister, Ahmad Vahidi, shared his condolences with the families of the flood victims, state television later reported.

Iran’s metrology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change. The dangers of flash flooding have also been exacerbated by the widespread construction of buildings and roads near riverbeds.

In March 2018, a flash flood in Fars province caused the death of 44 people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
flood
natural disasters
Iran
death
Read more...