Five dead after methane leak at ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan

The company said it was continuing rescue work at the mine in the Qaraghandy region in central Kazakhstan

Reuters ASTANA
November 03, 2022 17:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Five people died and four others were hospitalised after a methane gas leak at an ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan on Thursday, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said it was continuing rescue work at the mine in the Qaraghandy region in central Kazakhstan where ArcelorMittal operates the country's biggest steel mill.

Kazakh news website Zakon.kz quoted regional governor Zhenis Kasymbek as saying that all eight ArcelorMittal mines had halted work for a day.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said a government commission would investigate the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kazakhstan
coal
industrial accident
disaster and accident
accident (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app