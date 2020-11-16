International

Fire in Hong Kong residential neighbourhood turns deadly

In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, fire fighters and police officers investigate a fire scene in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
AP Hong Kong 16 November 2020 11:27 IST
Updated: 16 November 2020 11:32 IST

The blaze occurred in Yau Ma Tei, an usually bustling area in Kowloon

A fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has caused a number of deaths and injuries, city authorities said.

The blaze occurred Sunday night in Yau Ma Tei, an usually bustling area in Kowloon, packed with old apartment blocks, shops, and businesses, according to a police report.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam issued a statement shortly after midnight saying that she was deeply saddened that the fire in Yau Ma Tei last night caused a number of deaths and injuries.

Video from local broadcaster TVB showed people on stretchers and in ambulances.

