At least 39 people dead in fire at migrant detention facility in Mexico

March 28, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - Mexico City

An official with the National Immigration Institute said 39 people died and 29 were injured in a fire in an immigration detention facility in northern Mexico

AP

Image is taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention centre in northern Mexico near the U.S. border. | Photo Credit: AP

More than three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention centre in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, an official said on March 28.

Images from the scene showed rows of bodies lying under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas. Ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue could also be seen.

Mexican authorities and firefighters remove injured people, mostly Venezuelans, from inside the National Migration Institute building during the fire. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Thirty-nine people died and 29 were injured in the fire, which broke out late on Monday, according to an official with the National Immigration Institute, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the case.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the United States and are waiting out the process.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office has launched an inquiry and has investigators at the scene, according to media reports.

