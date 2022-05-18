Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application; Stoltenberg hails ‘historic moment’

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg displays documents as Sweden and Finland applied for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: Johanna Geron

May 18, 2022 12:14 IST

The application must now be weighed by the 30 member countries.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on May 18 that Finland, Sweden have officially applied to join the world’s biggest military alliance, a move driven by security concerns over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Also Read Fuel to fire: On Finland joining NATO

“I warmly welcome the requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners,“ Mr Stoltenberg said. “All allies agree on the importance of NATO enlargement. We all agree that we must stand together, and we all agree that this is an historic moment which we must seize.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is a good day at a critical moment for our security,” a beaming Mr Stoltenberg said, as he stood alongside the two envoys, with NATO, Finnish and Swedish flags at their backs.

The application must now be weighed by the 30 member countries. That process is expected to take about two weeks, although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed reservations about Finland and Sweden joining.

If his objections are overcome and accession talks go as well as expected, the two could become members within a few months. The process usually takes eight to 12 months, but NATO wants to move quickly given the threat from Russia hanging over the Nordic countries’ heads. Canada, for example, says that it expects to ratify their accession protocol in just a few days.

Public opinion in Finland and Sweden has shifted massively in favour of membership since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Finland and Sweden are NATO’s closest partners. They have functioning democracies, well-funded armed forces and contribute to the alliance’s military operations and air policing. Any obstacles they face will merely be of a technical, or possibly political nature.