European Union Afghanistan envoy meets Pakistan charge d’affaires to India

New Delhi:

03 December 2021 18:11 IST

Tomas Niklasson is on a visit to India after holding talks in Doha with a Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The European Union’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson on Friday met Pakistani charge d’affaires to India Aftab Hasan Khan and exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan, according to the Pakistan High Commission.

Mr. Niklasson is on a visit to India after holding talks in Doha with a Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

“Today, Mr. Tomas Niklasson, Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, met Mr. Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d’Affaires at Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi & exchanged views on developments in the region especially Afghanistan,” the Pakistan High Commission tweeted.

On Wednesday, Mr. Niklasson held talks with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla with a focus on the Afghan crisis.

After the meeting, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two sides agreed to continue the ongoing coordination on Afghanistan.

India has been calling for a unified global response to bring about desired changes to the Afghan situation and holding that the territory of Afghanistan must not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism, regionally or globally.