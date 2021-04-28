International

EU Parliament approves post-Brexit trade treaty

Staff members take down the United Kingdom's flag from outside the European Parliament building in Brussels. | Photo Credit: AFP
AP BRUSSELS 28 April 2021 12:56 IST
Updated: 28 April 2021 13:00 IST

European lawmakers have approved the final ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, nearly five years after Britain decided to leave the bloc.

The deal, which was finalized on Christmas Eve, had already been ratified by the U.K. Parliament and conditionally came into force pending the European Parliament’s approval, which marks the final legal hurdle.

Lawmakers at the European Parliament voted in favour of the agreement sealed between the U.K. government and the EU. The vote took place Tuesday but results were not announced until Wednesday morning.

Advertising
Advertising

The U.K. had joined the the bloc in 1973.

Comments
More In International
European Union
Read more...