EU chief urges Putin to free Navalny

Brussels

22 January 2021 22:00 IST

‘Strategic Debate’ to be held on EU-Russia relations at the March summit of the bloc’s 27 leaders.

European Council chief Charles Michel demanded the “immediate release” of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny in a call with President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

“The President of the European Council informed President Putin of the grave concern in the European Union and its Member States over recent developments and called to fully and unconditionally respect Alexei Navalny’s rights,” Mr. Michel’s office said.

And Mr. Michel told the Kremlin chief that he would launch a “strategic debate” on EU-Russia relations when he convenes a summit of all 27 EU leaders in March.

Advertising

Advertising