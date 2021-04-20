EU agency says blood clot ‘rare’ J&J side effect

The hague

20 April 2021 22:20 IST

It believes benefits outweigh risks

Europe’s medicines regulator said on Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a “very rare” side effect of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, but that the benefits of the shot still outweigh the risks.

The United States is also expected to announce its decision on the single-shot J&J vaccine by Friday, as nations around the world urgently try to accelerate inoculation campaigns and revive their pandemic-ravaged economies.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) assessment came as an EU official promised to have enough doses available to vaccinate 70% of European adults by the summer — a boon for the continent’s sluggish rollout.

Europe’s Johnson & Johnson campaign was delayed after U.S. health regulators said the shot should be paused over blood clot fears.

After conducting a review of isolated cases of clotting among people who received the vaccine, EMA’s safety committee said it found a “possible link” between the jab and the medical condition.

The regulator said its safety committee “concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information” for the J&J shot.

“These events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine,” it said in a statement.

Only two countries had started administering the J&J shot before it was paused — the United States and South Africa — with more than seven million doses given out so far.