Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude shakes Mexico; one woman killed

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.

AP MEXICO CITY
September 22, 2022 13:28 IST

People gather outside after an earthquake was felt in Mexico City, on September 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Mexico, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the nation's capital.

The earthquake struck early Thursday shortly after 1 a.m., just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake, like Monday’s, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast. The epicentre was about 46KM (29 miles) south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of about 24.1KM (15 miles).

Michoacan’s state government said the quake was felt throughout the state. It reported damage to a building in the city of Uruapan and some landslides on the highway that connects Michoacan and Guerrero with the coast.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that it was an aftershock from Monday’s quake and was also felt in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter that one woman died in a central neighbourhood when she fell down the stairs of her home. Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.

The earthquake rattled an already jittery country. Monday's more powerful quake was the third major earthquake to strike on September 19 — in 1985, 2017 and now 2022. The 2017 and 2022 September 19 quakes came very shortly after the annual earthquake drill conducted every September 19 to commemorate the devastating 1985 temblor that killed some 9,500 people.

