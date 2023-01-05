ADVERTISEMENT

Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolts Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi

January 05, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The epicentre was 79 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at a depth of 200 km; this was the second time in a week that Delhi was jolted by an earthquake.

PTI

This USGS map locates the epicentre of an earthquake that hit Afghanistan on January 5, 2023.

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted Afghanistan on Thursday and strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property.

The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan around 7:55 p.m. The epicentre was 79 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at a depth of 200 km.

This was the second time in a week that Delhi was jolted by an earthquake. On January 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Jhajjar in Haryana and tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas.

