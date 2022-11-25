Deuba-led coalition on its way to winning elections in Nepal

November 25, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition has bagged 58 seats out of 101 declared so far

PTI

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba ’s Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition was on Thursday on its way to winning Nepal’s parliamentary elections. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition was on Thursday on its way to winning Nepal’s parliamentary elections and has bagged 58 seats out of 101 declared so far.

Of the 275 members of Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting. The remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Nepal should develop friendly relations with India and China for prosperity: Prakash Man Singh

Till now, the Nepali Congress has won 36 seats and is leading in 16 more. The CPN-Maoist Centre has bagged nine seats, the CPN-Unified Socialist nine and the Rastriya Janamorcha and the Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party two each. They all are part of the ruling coalition. The Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist have been leading in 7 and 1 seats respectively.

The main Opposition CPN-UML led by former premier K P Sharma Oli has won 22 seats and is leading in 27 others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

If trends continue, the NC-led five-party alliance will be in a position to form a coalition government.

Elections to the House of Representatives and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nepal

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US