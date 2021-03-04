Defence sales to India shows commitment to India’s security, sovereignty: U.S.

Washington

The sale of major defence equipment to India which now stands at $20 billion shows America’s commitment to India’s security and sovereignty, the Biden administration said on March 3.

“As of this year, the United States has authorized over $20 billion in defence sales to India. It’s these offers of advanced U.S. defence platforms that demonstrate our commitment to India’s security and sovereignty,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

“It demonstrates our commitment to that global, comprehensive, strategic partnership,” he said. The spokesperson was asked if the new Biden administration is reviewing its defence deals with India as it is doing with some other countries.

“I don’t have anything for you on pending sales or the review process for them. As I understand it, there is nothing currently in train that India has accepted. But if there is any change in the status of pending transfers, I’m happy to let you know,” he said.

In a recent interview to PTI, India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Singh Sandhu said bilateral military and security ties are stronger than ever before.

India’s designation as a ‘Major Defence Partner’ and accordance of Strategic Trade Authorisation-1 Status by the U.S. and the signing of the four foundational agreements with Washington will enhance military-to-military cooperation between the two countries, Mr. Sandhu said.

India has signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), Industrial Security Annex and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) to facilitate mil-to-mil cooperation, he said.