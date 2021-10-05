Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to visit India from October 9 to11

New Delhi

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will visit India from October 9 to 11 during which both sides are expected to review the progress in implementation of the 'Green Strategic Partnership' established by the two sides last year.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between the two countries.

The green partnership, finalised at a virtual summit between the Prime Ministers of the two countries, aims to create a framework for significant expansion of cooperation in areas of renewable energy, environment, economy, climate change and science and technology.

The MEA said Ms. Frederiksen will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society. She is also scheduled to call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

"The visit by Mette Frederiksen will give both sides an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations and review the progress in implementation of the 'Green Strategic Partnership'. Both sides will also discuss regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.

"There exists strong collaboration in the fields of renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture and animal husbandry, science and technology, digitisation including ICT, smart cities, shipping, etc," the MEA said in a statement.