COVID-19 | Indonesia to restrict foreign travellers coming from India

JAKARTA

23 April 2021 12:39 IST

Indonesia will stop issuing visas for foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days to prevent the spread of different coronavirus strains, its Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said on April 23.

Indonesians arriving from India will be allowed to enter, however, but must follow stricter health protocols and quarantine, the Minister said. The measures are effective from April 25.

India on April 23 reported the world’s highest daily toll of new cases, surpassing 3,30,000.

