Coronavirus | Beijing outbreak under control, say officials

AFP

24 June 2020 23:25 IST

The new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that has infected 256 people in Beijing since early June is “under control”, officials said on Wednesday, but fears still remain over the risk of community transmission.

“The Beijing epidemic directly linked to Xinfadi (market) is basically under control, but at the same time we have discovered household and workplace cluster infections and cases of community transmission,” said Beijing municipal government spokesman Xu Hejian.

