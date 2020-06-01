Coronavirus: Armenian PM Nikol Pashinian, family infected

Yerevan

01 June 2020 14:30 IST

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said he would be working from home

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his entire family have been infected with the coronavirus.

In a Facebook statement on Monday, Mr. Pashinian said he didn’t have any symptoms, but decided to get tested ahead of visiting military units, and the test came back positive.

He would be working from home, the Prime Minister said, adding that he probably contracted the virus from a waiter who brought him a glass a water at a meeting without wearing gloves and later tested positive for the virus.

Armenia has so far reported over 9,000 confirmed cases of the virus among its population of nearly 3 million, with around 130 deaths.

The country’s authorities declared a state of emergency in mid-March. Last week, Mr. Pashinian said the outbreak in Armenia was getting worse.