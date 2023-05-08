ADVERTISEMENT

Convoy carrying ASEAN diplomats 'attacked' in Myanmar

May 08, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Yangon

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's administration in February 2021

AFP

Indonesian Air Force personnel are seen outside the arrivals hall of the Komodo airport in Labuan Bajo on May 8, 2023, on the eve of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. | Photo Credit: AFP

A convoy of diplomats travelling in Myanmar came under fire from an unknown armed group, a military official and a diplomat said on May 8.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's administration in February 2021.

On May 7, a convoy of several vehicles travelling in Taunggyi township in eastern Myanmar's Shan State was attacked by an unknown armed group, a foreign diplomat based in Yangon told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"A convoy with some diplomats was attacked yesterday morning," the source said.

The convoy was carrying diplomats from the embassies of Indonesia and Singapore and officials coordinating humanitarian relief from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc, they added, noting that no casualties were reported.

A senior military official who did not want to be named confirmed to AFP that a convoy had been fired on.

The officials and diplomats had been travelling Sunday to "hand over humanitarian aid," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on May 8.

"Regretfully on their way, there was a shootout," he said, without giving any further details.

AFP has asked the Indonesia and Singapore embassies in Yangon for comment.

Southern Shan state — home to Taunggyi township — has seen relatively little of the violence that has ravaged Myanmar since the coup more than two years ago.

But in March, around 30 people sheltering at a monastery in the same state were killed, with the junta and anti-coup fighters trading accusations over the massacre.

Southeast Asian leaders will this week meet in Indonesia for a summit expected to be dominated by the Myanmar crisis.

Long slammed by critics as a toothless talking shop, ASEAN has led diplomatic attempts to resolve the bloody crisis.

But its efforts have stalled as the junta ignores international criticism and refuses to engage with its opponents, which include ousted lawmakers, anti-coup "People's Defence Forces" and ethnic minority armed groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Myanmar

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US