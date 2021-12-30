InternationalBeijing 30 December 2021 05:18 IST
Chinese officials admit struggle providing food in locked down Xi’an
Updated: 29 December 2021 22:18 IST
Chinese officials admitted on Wednesday that they have faced challenges getting enough supplies to residents in locked-down Xi’an, after the city’s inhabitants took to social media to complain they didn’t have enough food. Officials admitted that “low staff attendance and difficulties in logistics and distribution” led to trouble providing supplies. AFP
