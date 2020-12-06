China’s JD.com accepts digital yuan, in a first

SHANGHAI

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc. said it has become the country’s first virtual platform to accept Beijing’s homegrown digital currency.

JD Digits, the company’s fintech arm, will accept digital yuan as payment for some products on its online mall, as part of an experimental giveaway of digital yuan to citizens of Suzhou according to company’s WeChat account.

Digital yuan is one of the world’s most advanced ‘central bank digital cur rency’ initiatives

