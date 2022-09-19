China defends move to block listing of Lashkar terrorist

Sajid Mir is wanted for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. File Photo

China on Monday defended its controversial move to block a joint India-U.S. effort to place a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist on the U.N. Security Council’s 1267 committee sanctions list.

Sajid Mir, who is wanted for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is lodged in a Pakistan jail after being convicted of terror financing at a trial earlier this year.

This is the third such block from China in three months, following its earlier moves to block the listings of LeT deputy chief Abdur Rahman Makki and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) deputy chief Rauf Asghar.

“I believe you are referring to the designation issue at the 1267 committee. The committee has clear guidelines on the designation of terrorist organisations and individuals and related procedures,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in Beijing on Monday, adding that, “China always takes part in the work of the committee in constructive and responsible manner in strict accordance with its rules and procedures.”

Indian officials have seen China’s moves to prevent the sanctioning of terrorists based in Pakistan, its “all-weather” ally, as a double-standard on its professed commitment to tackle terrorism, as well as a reflection of how increasingly close China-Pakistan ties are weighing on Beijing’s diplomatic calculations.

The issue has emerged as yet another sticking point in India-China relations. In 2019, China finally relented to a years-long effort to sanction the JeM chief Masood Azhar after blocking attempts on several instances, which had led to strains in ties with India.