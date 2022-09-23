Casualties confirmed after blast near Kabul mosque

A Kabul police chief spokesman has confirmed there are casualties after an explosion near a mosque in the Afghan capital

AP KABUL
September 23, 2022 16:43 IST

Smoke bellows from a site of a blast near the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque that reportedly happened as people were leaving the mosque after Friday prayers at Wazir Akbar Khan in Kabul on September 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

An explosion went off near a mosque in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Friday, with police confirming casualties.

A column of black smoke rose into the sky and shots rang out several minutes after the blast in the city's diplomatic quarter.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, confirmed there were casualties, but could not provide a number for those killed or wounded.

Interior Minister spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the blast went off on the main road near the mosque. He said the cause was under investigation. Mr. Takor said police teams were at the site and that an investigation was underway.

Mosques have previously been a target for attacks.

The blast took place near the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque which, in 2020, was struck by a bomb that killed two people, including the mosque’s prayer leader.

