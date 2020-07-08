InternationalOuagadougou 08 July 2020 22:01 IST
‘Burkina Faso killings were extrajudicial’
Updated: 08 July 2020 22:02 IST
The bodies of at least 180 men found in northern Burkina Faso suggest they were extrajudicially executed by the army, Human Rights Watch said in a report. The authorities have previously faced accusations of extrajudicial killings in the war against a jihadist insurgency that they have been waging since 2015.
The dead, who were men mostly from the Fulani and Peul ethnic groups — communities targeted by the insurgents for recruitment — were buried by residents of the northern town of Djibo between April and May.
HRW’s Sahel director Corinne Dufka called for an urgent investigation into the deaths.
