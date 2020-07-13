InternationalRIO DE JANEIRO 13 July 2020 03:29 IST
Brazil sees 631 new coronavirus deaths, approaches 2 million cases
Brazil now has an official total of 72,100 deaths
Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, registered 631 new deaths on Sunday, with a new total of 1,864,681 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said.
Brazil now has an official total of 72,100 deaths, the country’s Health Ministry said.
The numbers of deaths and cases are usually lower on the weekend because of patchy reporting. Experts say the true totals are likely far higher due to a lack of testing.
