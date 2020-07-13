International

Brazil sees 631 new coronavirus deaths, approaches 2 million cases

Municipal guards stop a man on a bike to tell him to wear a mask at Copacabana beach amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters RIO DE JANEIRO 13 July 2020 03:29 IST
Updated: 13 July 2020 03:30 IST

Brazil now has an official total of 72,100 deaths

Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, registered 631 new deaths on Sunday, with a new total of 1,864,681 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said.

Also read: Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive

Brazil now has an official total of 72,100 deaths, the country’s Health Ministry said.

The numbers of deaths and cases are usually lower on the weekend because of patchy reporting. Experts say the true totals are likely far higher due to a lack of testing.

